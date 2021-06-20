Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

