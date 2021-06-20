Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

