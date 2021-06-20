Morgan Stanley Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $117.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

