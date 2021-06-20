mStable USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,060.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and approximately $3,060.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.23 or 1.00025491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00033202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00070162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

