MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.90. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.27, with a volume of 535,445 shares.

MTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.48.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

