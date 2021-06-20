MVL Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $129.41 million and $409.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00762477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083743 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,404,276 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.