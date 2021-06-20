NAOS Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $876,640.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $876,640.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00180892 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,506.97 or 0.99628672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00847964 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

