National Bank Financial Boosts National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target to $17.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NESR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

