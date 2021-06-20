National Bank Financial Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$4.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

TSE:NVA opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$740.77 million and a PE ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$3.43.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.