National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NBGIF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09.
About National Bank of Greece
