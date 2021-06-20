National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NBGIF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

