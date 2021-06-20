National Bankshares Boosts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

SGY stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$246.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

