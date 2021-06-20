National Bankshares Raises Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

SDE stock opened at C$5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

