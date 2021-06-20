National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 695,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,248. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.16. National Vision has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

