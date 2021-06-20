NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $36.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00008155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00227380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.29 or 0.04127247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,746,436 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

