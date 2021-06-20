NEST Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.18 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $28.39 million and $7.18 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00747637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00083513 BTC.

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

