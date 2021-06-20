NEST Protocol Trading Up 20.6% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $28.50 million and $12.60 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

