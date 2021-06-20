Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,816. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

