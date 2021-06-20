NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

