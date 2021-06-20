Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Up 4.2%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $102.59. Approximately 8,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,015,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.
The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
