Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Up 4.2%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $102.59. Approximately 8,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,015,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

