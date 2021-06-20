New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.78 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

