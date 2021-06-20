New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.00. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

