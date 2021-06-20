New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

