New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,000 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

OMCL stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.