New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

