New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,944 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of SLG opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

