NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,241.55

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $28.68 or 0.00082877 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $648,241.55 and $230,999.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00137376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00176908 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,428.32 or 0.99472015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.16 or 0.00852804 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

