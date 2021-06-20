NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 9,784,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.