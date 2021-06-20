Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $44.61 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $44.61 million and approximately $718,749.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,580,309,904 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,809,904 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

