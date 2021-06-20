Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,203 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of NIO worth $225,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $46.91 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

