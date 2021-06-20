Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $240,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

