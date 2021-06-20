Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $229,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.05 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

