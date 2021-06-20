Northern Trust Corp Purchases 104,666 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,666 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $213,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,075,000 after purchasing an additional 117,748 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Yum China by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yum China by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

YUMC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

