Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,160 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,160 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $254,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.96 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.