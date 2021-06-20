NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NOW by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NOW by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

