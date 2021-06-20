NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Down 3.9%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 5,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get NOW alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NOW by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NOW by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.