Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

