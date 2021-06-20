Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 368.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nutrien by 122.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $5,680,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

