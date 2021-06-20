Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 122,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

