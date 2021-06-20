Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price increased by equities researchers at WBB Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omeros by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

