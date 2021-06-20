Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

