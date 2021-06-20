Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XAIR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

