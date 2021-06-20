Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.