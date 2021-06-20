Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading Up 4.4%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 3,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

