Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.