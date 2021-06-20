Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.48. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.