Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 345%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 1,951,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Owens & Minor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

