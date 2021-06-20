Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Sells $184,269.57 in Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.50 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $373,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

