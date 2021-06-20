PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of PACCAR worth $396,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.04 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

