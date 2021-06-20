Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $775,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,914,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,354,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $19,223,750 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EXPI stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

