Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 99.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

